Ras Al Khaimah: Qatar Airways will operate daily flights to Ras Al Khaimah starting November 1, the emirate’s tourism authority said on Tuesday.
The service will open up new tourism markets for the emirate and help it achieve its target of three million annual visitors by 2030.
Engr. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of The Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah & Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “Our latest partnership with Qatar Airways is primed to deliver significant progress against this roadmap, while strengthening our operational footprint. We are excited to explore a long and fruitful relationship together.”
“Our partnership with Qatar Airways and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is an important step in driving Ras Al Khaimah’s continued growth as a destination of the future,” added Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “Unlocking joint capabilities with one of the world’s leading airlines will raise the overall competitiveness of our tourism ecosystem and meet the growing demand for travel to the Emirate. We look forward to working together to drive sustainable growth, in line with our ambition to attract 3 million visitors annually by 2030 and increase tourism’s contribution to Ras Al Khaimah’s GDP.”