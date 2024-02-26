Dubai: The Qatar Airways Group is putting its weigh behind a new resort in the Gulf country, in partnership with Our Habitas. The luxury resort - 'Our Habitas Ras Abrouq’ - is on the West Coast of Qatar and next to the Al Reem UNESCO-Designated Biosphere Reserve.
About an hour’s drive from Hamad International Airport in Doha, the resort offers 'unspoiled views of the Arabian Gulf (and) spectacular golden sunsets'.
“Our Habitas Ras Abrouq is a breathtakingly beautiful Qatari desert destination and now travellers across the Qatar Airways global network can experience this landscape in a unique way when they fly to Doha," said Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways' Group.
"We are working with Our Habitas to unlock the future of travel by curating one-of-a kind, innovative, travel experiences."
And experiences that fit into the group's already extensive record as a global airline as well as Qatar's own ambitions to create added destinations within it for future visitors.
The resort is located on the edge of the UNESCO-protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, which is known for its lunar landscape and the Richard Serra sculpture.
Multiple hotels
This is the latest project by Dhiafatina, the hospitality subsidiary that's part of Qatar Airways Group. It has a 'growing portfolio' of domestic and international hotel properties and spas. Currently, Dhiafatina owns or operates the Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha, the Oryx Hotel at Hamad International Airport, and Oryx Garden Hotel.
It recently opened the 'water sports hotel' in north Qatar, Fuwairit Kite Beach, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. "The group continues to hand pick hospitality projects such as Ras Abrouq which caters to Qatar Airways travellers and the Group’s overall global strategy," said a statement.
On the latest one, “We believe that people are changing the way in which they choose to travel, seeking meaningful connection with places, culture, nature and each other, this resort welcomes global travelers to discover Qatar, its culture, and immerse themselves where the desert meets the sea inside a UNESCO biosphere,” said Oliver Ripley, Our Habitas co-founder and Chief Executive.