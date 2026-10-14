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Qantas grounds Boeing 787 after bedbug infestation leaves passengers bitten

Rome-Perth flight cancelled after passengers report painful bedbug bites

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Qantas grounded Boeing 787 after passengers reported painful bedbug bites during flight from Perth to Rome, prompting intensive cleaning and pest treatment.
Qantas grounded Boeing 787 after passengers reported painful bedbug bites during flight from Perth to Rome, prompting intensive cleaning and pest treatment.
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Dubai: Australian airline Qantas has temporarily grounded a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and cancelled a flight from Rome to Perth after passengers reported being bitten by bedbugs during an international journey.

The incident occurred on October 9 aboard flight QF5 from Perth to Rome, when several passengers complained of painful, itchy insect bites while the aircraft was in the air.

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Cabin crew attempted to assist affected travellers by providing first aid and antihistamines following medical advice. However, supplies of the medication reportedly ran out, leaving some passengers without treatment during the flight.

Following the complaints, Qantas cancelled the aircraft's scheduled return service from Rome to Perth and withdrew the Dreamliner from operation for intensive cleaning and pest treatment.

The airline arranged for the aircraft to undergo thorough inspection, cleaning and disinfection, including specialised treatment of affected economy-class seats to eliminate the insects and prevent further infestations.

Qantas apologised to affected passengers for the disruption and discomfort caused by the incident.

The airline said it had arranged alternative accommodation for stranded travellers and rebooked them on other flights within 48 hours of their original scheduled departure.

The aircraft was expected to remain out of service while the necessary cleaning and treatment procedures were carried out.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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