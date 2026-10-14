Rome-Perth flight cancelled after passengers report painful bedbug bites
Dubai: Australian airline Qantas has temporarily grounded a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and cancelled a flight from Rome to Perth after passengers reported being bitten by bedbugs during an international journey.
The incident occurred on October 9 aboard flight QF5 from Perth to Rome, when several passengers complained of painful, itchy insect bites while the aircraft was in the air.
Cabin crew attempted to assist affected travellers by providing first aid and antihistamines following medical advice. However, supplies of the medication reportedly ran out, leaving some passengers without treatment during the flight.
Following the complaints, Qantas cancelled the aircraft's scheduled return service from Rome to Perth and withdrew the Dreamliner from operation for intensive cleaning and pest treatment.
The airline arranged for the aircraft to undergo thorough inspection, cleaning and disinfection, including specialised treatment of affected economy-class seats to eliminate the insects and prevent further infestations.
Qantas apologised to affected passengers for the disruption and discomfort caused by the incident.
The airline said it had arranged alternative accommodation for stranded travellers and rebooked them on other flights within 48 hours of their original scheduled departure.
The aircraft was expected to remain out of service while the necessary cleaning and treatment procedures were carried out.