Dubai: Etihad Airways said it would continue to operate flights to Manila, but did not say when normal commercial operations will resume.
“This is an evolving situation and we will update guests as more information becomes available,” said an airline spokesperson. “Etihad will continue to operate flights to Manila, carrying passengers from across the Etihad network and Abu Dhabi - these passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions.”
Airlines are currently operating ‘Bayanihan’ flights, which are special services approved by the Philippines government. Under this arrangement, Etihad has Manila-bound flights scheduled on September 9, 11, 12, 16 and 18. The Abu Dhabi carrier is seen having daily flights in the last two weeks of the month.
Normal flights were expected to resume after Philippines announced the lifting of a COVID-19 ban on travelers from 10 countries, including the UAE and Indonesia. “Following the latest directives issued by the government of the Philippines, entry restrictions have been eased for Filipino citizens and certain foreign nationals,” said Etihad.
Landing rules
Passengers are required to quarantine for 14 days on arrival. The first 10 days must be observed in a government approved facility and all guests will be required to pre-book their accommodation. The additional four days will be completed under home quarantine. Nationals of the Philippines who are Overseas Filipino Workers, diplomatic passport holders, and passengers holding an Accredited Official of Foreign Government visa (9E) are exempt from the quarantine period.