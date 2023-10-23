Sharjah Airport’s passenger traffic rose 12 per cent year-on-year to over 4 million in the third quarter of 2023.
Air traffic during the period reached 26,000, owing to the advancements made in the airport’s services and ongoing development activities following its strategic vision.
Furthermore, the volume of freight handled during the period reached around 35,000 tonnes, apart from more than 3,000 tonnes of sea-air freight. Sharjah Airport Authority is continuing its expansion project to provide quick and simple access to services for passengers.
That’s in line with the trend at other airports in the UAE.
Abu Dhabi International Airport, too, registered a similar increase in passenger traffic.
The airport said in a statement in August that passenger traffic for the first six months of 2023 rose 67 per cent year-on-year to 10,258,653.
Abu Dhabi International Airport also recorded 67,835 flights, a 36 per cent rise over the year-ago period.