Dubai: Oman has signed a cooperation agreement with Qatar Airways in in the lead up to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, it said on Saturday. According to the agreement, 21 daily flights will be operated between the two capitals - Muscat and Doha, to transport sports enthusiasts and football fans to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Azzan bin Qassim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism Oman said that this was a great an opportunity to promote tourism as countries in Arab world were getting ready to be a part of this blockbuster event.
Engineer Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air, said that tickets and trips between Oman and Qatar will be exchanged amongst the two companies, with a focus on Oman as a tourist destination, and the provision of a set, tourism package for the World Cup audience wishing to visit the country at competitive prices.