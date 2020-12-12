His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. (11) of 2020 on Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).

The law, which will regulate the civil aviation sector in Dubai, will apply to DCAA and all businesses and activities related to aircraft and airports in the sector. Air navigation and aviation activities in Dubai including air control, air cargo and operation of balloons will be under the purview of the new Law.

The law seeks to consolidate Dubai’s global leadership in civil aviation, enhance its attractiveness as a destination for aviation businesses and further enhance safety, security and sustainability in the sector. The Law also aims to ensure the optimal regulation of the civil aviation sector and further strengthen the effectiveness of the regulatory and supervisory oversight exercised by the DCAA, in collaboration with other government entities.

DCCA to formulate aviation policies

Law No. (11) of 2020 stipulates that the DCAA will formulate general aviation policies in Dubai and carry out activities related to civil aviation operations in accordance with federal legislation and international agreements. In addition, DCAA will propose legislations related to civil aviation and participate in all quality control activities conducted by international and federal entities including inspection and testing.

Under the new law, DCAA is authorised to sign agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) related to air traffic rights to operate via Dubai airports, and implement them in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). The DCAA is also responsible for permitting operators and those holding licences issued by the GCAA to operate scheduled and chartered flights to Dubai.

The DCAA is responsible for ensuring airlines operating in Dubai comply with the clauses of agreements related to air traffic rights granted to foreign carriers; and regulating drone operations and related activities in the emirate. DCAA is also tasked with regulating air freight, ensuring the safety and security of Dubai airport infrastructure and systems, as well as protecting the civil aviation sector from unlawful interference and dangerous air freight goods, in coordination with GCAA.

According to the law, DCAA’s Director General will be appointed by a decree issued by the Dubai Ruler.

DCAA will represent Dubai locally and internationally in civil aviation matters including negotiations and discussions related to air traffic rights, air space, air navigation in Dubai, investigation of disasters, accidents and emergencies related to civil aviation.

Law No. (11) of 2020 replaces Law No. (19) of 2010 on DCAA and annuls any other regulation that may contradict the new law. Decisions, instructions and rules issued to implement Law No. (19) of 2010 remain effective as far as they do not contradict the new law and its bylaws, until decisions and rules replacing them are issued.