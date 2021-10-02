Lufthansa has commenced a new route between Munich and Dubai starting Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: On Saturday, at 6:40 am, Lufthansa flight LH638 arrived at Dubai International Airport, commencing the airline’s new connection between Munich and Dubai.

The return flight LH639 will depart Dubai three times a week at 8:30am, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving in Munich at 12.50pm the same day (local times).

The new route is operated by an Airbus A350-900, which is one of the world’s most modern and environmentally friendly aircraft, emphasizing the airline’s commitment to sustainability.

“The UAE has always been important for the Lufthansa Group and we are proud to have successfully launched this new route just in time for the start of the Expo. With the introduction of this new connection, we have doubled our capacity on routes to the UAE compared to pre-crisis levels,” said Serkan Guerguen, Senior Director Sales MENAT Lufthansa Group Airlines.

This new Lufthansa connection in Dubai will complement the existing daily flights to Frankfurt as well as the daily SWISS flights from Dubai to Zurich in the winter. Munich is an important Lufthansa hub offering a large choice of onward connections.

“Germany is among the top ten country markets for Dubai International with 2.6 million in passenger traffic in 2019 and the launch of this new service will enable further growth by boosting connectivity and adding timely capacity between the two destinations,” said Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports.