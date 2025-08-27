When asked if Menzies would make personnel or management changes in the US company, to bring it to the standards of the Kuwaiti firm, El-Houry said, “We are not rigidly married to our way of doing things. We will evaluate everything, and whatever is best for us and our customers, we will adopt. Look, the management team at G2 is excellent. The company is headed by three individuals: Julie, Roger, and Mark. We anticipate they will be part of the long-term growth and part of the long-term organisational structure of Menzies in the United States.”