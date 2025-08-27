The deal doubles Menzies’ US footprint, strengthening global network and service offering
Dubai: Menzies Aviation, a company owned by ADX-listed logistics giant Agility Global, has finalised its $305 million acquisition of US-based G2 Secure Staff, one of the world’s largest aviation services providers.
The deal doubles Menzies’ footprint in the world’s largest aviation market, cementing its position as the largest independent aviation services provider in the US, the company announced Tuesday, August 26.
The acquisition comes at a time of perceived market ‘turbulence’ in the US. According to a recent report by the US Energy Information Administration, jet fuel consumption growth is slowing, even after the post-pandemic recovery in air travel, with passenger volumes declining in the second quarter of 2025 for the first time since the pandemic.
This is attributed to economic concerns, including rising inflation and uncertainty surrounding trade policy. Major U.S. airlines have also lowered their profit estimates for 2025 due to softening travel demand.
Still, the long-term outlook remains positive with US passenger volumes expected to surpass one billion by 2040. And as Executive Chairman of Menzies Aviation, Hassan El-Houry said, the move is a vote of confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the US economy and its travel sector.
“We are now in 110 airports across the United States, making us the largest independent Aviation Services Company in the country,” El-Houry told Gulf News. Despite the ongoing uncertainties in the US markets, Menzies remains bullish on long-term investments.
“We are long-term investors. In the short term, there is always turbulence. But when you look at the long-term fundamentals, the trajectory is very positive,” he explained. “We are totally agnostic to short-term turbulence and issues.”
Menzies’ decision to invest heavily in the U.S. is a direct response to customer demand, with airlines requesting Menzies’ services at an increasing number of airports, said El-Houry.
The acquisition expands Menzies’ global network to 350 airports in 65 countries, adding new capabilities like cabin cleaning and passenger assistance to its existing ground, air cargo, and fuel services portfolio.
The deal expands Menzies' US presence to over 110 locations, including major hubs like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and Denver International Airport (DEN). This also boosts Menzies' U.S. workforce from approximately 8,000 to 20,000 employees.
Menzies current Executive Vice President Americas, John Redmond, will continue to lead the region as he has done for 18 years and G2’s senior management will join John’s team to support a smooth transition. El-Houry noted that the newly combined entity creates a platform for accelerated growth in the US.
When asked if Menzies would make personnel or management changes in the US company, to bring it to the standards of the Kuwaiti firm, El-Houry said, “We are not rigidly married to our way of doing things. We will evaluate everything, and whatever is best for us and our customers, we will adopt. Look, the management team at G2 is excellent. The company is headed by three individuals: Julie, Roger, and Mark. We anticipate they will be part of the long-term growth and part of the long-term organisational structure of Menzies in the United States.”
Meanwhile, Philipp Joeinig, Group CEO, Menzies Aviation said, "This deal isn’t just scale for the sake of scale. a It’s high-volume, high-readiness infrastructure that meets growing airline demand for seamless, multi-airport service coverage."
He added, "With our reach extending into dozens of new local economies, we see the G2 Menzies combination unlocking job creation and upskilling opportunities."
With its new leadership position, Menzies aims to drive industry-wide innovation, particularly in technology. While much of the innovation is “behind the scenes,” including systems to optimise staff rostering and equipment, Menzies is also looking at consumer-facing technology.
El-Houry pointed to biometric systems, similar to those at Dubai International Airport (DXB), as a key area for improving the passenger experience, reducing wait times, and removing the “dread” of security lines.
Beyond the US, Menzies continues its global expansion, having recently completed acquisitions in Hong Kong, Portugal, and Spain. El-Houry confirmed that the company is actively seeking opportunities worldwide, with two key criteria: delivering economic value and adding value to customers.
When asked about expansion in the GCC, he said Menzies would “love to enter” the Saudi Arabia and UAE markets.
He praised the region’s strong aviation growth, fuelled by its strategic geographic location and modern infrastructure. He believes this growth is sustainable in the medium and long term, particularly with ongoing projects like the new airport in DWC and Saudi Arabia’s aviation infrastructure development.
