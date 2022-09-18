Kuwait: Jazeera Airways on Sunday announced its first route to China with the launch of direct flights to Xian.
The airline will be operating the new route starting September 19, initially with a flight every fortnight, moving to a weekly service later. The flights, operated by an A320neo aircraft, will include a technical stop in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for refueling.
“This a real milestone for Jazeera to be flying all the way to China. Commercial ties between Kuwait and China have been growing and we see a positive outlook for developing our network further into the region,” said CEO Rohit Ramachandran.
Xian is Western China’s third largest city with a population of over 12 million people.