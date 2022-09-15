Dubai: If you're looking for a tech job in the UAE, Emirates Group may have an opening for you. The Group will kick-start their recruitment drive in the UAE with an online info session, open to all tech professionals in the country, on Monday, 19 September at 6pm.
The vacancies are across departments including software engineering, DevOps, Hybrid cloud, Agile delivery, technical product management, Digital Workplace, cybersecurity, IT architecture, innovation and service management.
Typically, the Group’s IT team works on projects across B2C, B2B, support functions and operations for more than 40 brands and businesses in Dubai and globally.
Some of the advanced tools, technologies and patterns available to the IT team include cloud services, microservices, API management, event streaming, robotics, DevOps, biometrics including facial recognition, web and native mobile development, and modern programming languages including ReactJS, full stack Java, .NET and Python.
Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said: "Dubai ranks among the world’s top 10 cities where tech experts aspire to work on initiatives and the development of future applications. As a global airline, we’re looking for continuous product improvements and efficiency across our operations, and we are investing in tomorrow to take advantage of technological evolution and to upskill our employees. We are keen to attract talent to be part of our IT workforce. We have an array of exciting and challenging tech and innovation projects in the pipeline, some of which will shape many of our day-to-day processes and activities. We know these will form the bedrock of dream careers for tech professionals."