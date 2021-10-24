Dubai: Go First, formerly known as GoAir, will operate four flights every week between Srinagar and Sharjah, said the Indian low-cost carrier in a statement.
“We are delighted to be the first airline to connect Jammu & Kashmir with UAE and it bears testimony to our commitment to the region - we believe that this connectivity will be pivotal in bilateral exchange of trade and tourism between the two regions,” said Kaushik Khona, CEO, Go First.
As an early bird offer passengers can book flights to Sharjah at just Rs5,000 (Dh245), said the airline.
“The new services will also support growing trade and investment links with both Srinagar and Sharjah - the direct flights from Sharjah will offer seamless connections to Srinagar and beyond to Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu, Leh and Mumbai and vice versa,” said Go First.
Return flight
Air Seychelles will operate a special return flight from Dubai to the Seychelles during the National Day holidays in UAE.
“Following the success of the seasonal flight routes launched earlier this year, the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles has introduced a seven-day return trip for UAE residents,” said the flagship carrier in a statement.
The flight will depart Dubai International Airport Terminal 1 on November 27, 2021, while the returning flight will depart Seychelles on December 3, 2021.
Economy fares start from Dh1,250, while Business Class travelers can book their seats at fares of Dh3,743.