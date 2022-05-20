Dubai: India’s Jet Airways has received its air operator’s license from the regulator for a restart in the third quarter of 2022.

The airline received its revalidated air operator certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium has thus fulfilled all the conditions precedent under their NCLT approved resolution plan.

The revalidation of AOC enables Jet to resume commercial operations in India. The AOC was the final step in a comprehensive regulatory and compliance process involving several checks for the airline’s operational readiness. The process concluded with the airline having conducted several proving flights between May 15 and May 17 with key DGCA officials on board.

“Today marks a new dawn for not just Jet Airways, but also for the Indian aviation industry. We are now at the brink of creating history by bringing India’s most-loved airline back to the skies,” said Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Member of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

Jet Airways expects to recommence operations between July and September. Aircraft and fleet plan, network, product and customer value proposition, loyalty program, and other details will be unveiled in a phased manner over the coming weeks.

More appointments

Additional senior management appointments will be unveiled next week and hiring for operational roles will also now commence in earnest, with former Jet Airways staff getting preference wherever possible.

“There is a need for an airline that is simply not a clone of other airlines but offers something that is meaningfully different while offering new ways to attract, delight, and win customers,” said Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor.

“All of us on the re-start team are deeply committed and passionate about building the new Jet Airways into a modern, differentiated, people-focused airline for the digital age.”