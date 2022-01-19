New Delhi: The suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India has been extended until February 28, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday.
Flights under the air bubble arrangement will not be affected, it added.
On December 9, 2021, the regulator had announced that the suspension of services would continue until January 31.
India had banned the operation of international flights on March 23, 2020, to contain and control the spread of COVID-19. Flight restrictions, however, were later eased under air bubble arrangements with certain countries.