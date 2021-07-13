With flight schedules still prone to change, keep constant tracking of all itinerary

Dubai: With UAE residents packing up for their Eid getaway breaks, local airlines and airports are gearing up for one of the busiest periods on the calendar. Destinations such as Mykonos and Santorini in Greece and Malaga in Spain beckon, and more are opening up by the week as travel restrictions ease.

Amidst all that hectic activity, Etihad Airways has issued a traveler alert to see through the hectic season. Here are a few pointers:

Check the destination requirements

With travel restrictions changing frequently, Etihad recommends its fliers to visit etihad.com/destinationguide to check for latest updates before the journey begins.

Verified to Fly?

Visit ‘Manage my booking’ on the Etihad portal to share COVID-19-related travel documents. Approval will be shared by email giving passengers confidence that all required documents are in place, and allowing fast-track airport check-in at the ‘Verified to Fly’ desks.

Check-in online and arrive early

During peak times, Economy Class check-in for non-US flights opens four hours before departure and closes one hour before departure. Business and First class check-in closes 45 minutes before departure. For US flights check-in closes two hours before the flight.

When travelling to the US

Benefit from the US Customs and Border Protection facility (USCBP), meaning all immigration and customs formalities will be completed in Abu Dhabi before departing. Guests must present themselves at the USCBP facility no later than 90 minutes before departure.

Check the baggage allowance

The cabin baggage policy is 7-kilogram for Economy class and 12kg for First and Business class guests. Maximum cabin baggage dimensions are: height 50-cm, depth 25-cm and width 40-cm. Alternatively, pre-purchase additional hold baggage at special rates before departure on Etihad website or through the app.

Business Class Lounge is available for guests wishing to enjoy Etihad’s premium hospitality before boarding. Guests travelling in Economy may purchase access at the Etihad Lounge. Entrance is complimentary to guests travelling in premium cabins.

Check the flight timing and departure terminal

Given the significant increase in passenger numbers, Etihad Airways will relocate check-in for Economy class guests on the following flights to Terminal 1:

EY533 to Beirut (BEY) on 14, 15, 16 and 17 July

EY653 to Cairo (CAI) on 14, 15, 16 and 17 July

EY037 to Paris (CDG) on 14, 15, 16 and 17 July

EY73 to Zurich (ZRH) on 14, 16 and 17 July