Dubai: Bahrain’s Gulf Air plans to launch twice weekly flights to Tel Aviv from January 7. This is subject to government approvals.
Gulf Air and Israel’s national airline El Al have already entered into a MoU as part of the many agreements signed by Bahrain and Israel in recent weeks.
“We trust this new route will promote traffic providing commercial and social gains for both countries, while paving the path for numerous connections to the rest of our networks via the two destinations,” said Zayed R. Alzayani, Chairman of Gulf Air.
El Al has already confirmed its launch schedule to Dubai from December 13, with 14 weekly services. As regards its Bahrain plans, "The opportunity to explore a potential cooperation with Gulf Air is a direct result of the changes taking place in the region," said David Brodet, Chairman of El Al. "We look forward to seeing how we can offer our passengers new and exciting options - it goes well beyond just the flights but with expanding in the areas of cargo, maintenance and travel technology with El Al's Cockpit innovation hub."