Dubai: Indian budget carrier GoAir has announced the launch of new flight service to Abu Dhabi.

The daily flights to Abu Dhabi from Mumbai will commence on July 19.

The daily flights from Abu Dhabi will depart at 5.45pm and arrive in Mumbai at 10.20 pm. Flight from Mumbai will depart at 3.05 pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 4.45 pm.

Besides Abu Dhabi, the budget airline has also announced services to two other destinations, Bangkok and Kuwait.

The announcement is part of the airlines’ overseas expansion plans.

A round-trip fare from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai can cost around Dh1,189 per person, according to a travel agency based in the UAE, which is taking bookings from travellers to this sector.