If you are dreading a drive from UAE to Oman, take Salam Air’s new low cost flights

Three new inaugural flights to Salalah launched Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Planning a holiday to Oman and dreading the drive?

Here is a piece of good news!

Omani airline Salam Air has introduced three new weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Salalah – one of the most sought after destinations on the south coast of Oman.

The inaugural flight commenced on July 2 and will continue until September 7, enabling holiday makers a visit from the UAE to this Oman destination.

Flights from UAE will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Abu Dhabi International Airport at 9.35pm local time, landing in Salalah International Airport at 11.25pm local time. Return from Salalah will be same days at 7pm local time, landing in Abu Dhabi International Airport at 8.50pm local time.

Maarten De Groof, chief commercial Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports said: "Salalah is an ever popular destination for those in the UAE seeking a cooler and nature driven destination during the summer months. With Salam Air, travellers looking to visit the Omani destination will be able to take advantage of three weekly cost-effective flights."

"We also look forward to welcoming travellers from the south of Oman to the city of Abu Dhabi, and sharing with them the wide range of cultural, entertainment and retail destinations the city has to offer," added De Groof.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, ceo, Salam Air said, "Salalah is proving to be an extremely popular destination, with GCC residents in particular keen to escape the summer heat. Our new Abu Dhabi to Salalah flight operating three times a week will be a boon to UAE residents looking for the perfect staycation this summer, especially as Khareef [monsoon] season is now upon us."

"In line with our expansion plans, we recently took delivery of our third A320neo aircraft, ensuring a more comfortable experience for our guests. Oman’s world-class aviation structure, with the new Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport, means key sectors such as tourism and aviation will be now driven forwards, this is key to boosting the Sultanate’s economic diversification strategy," he added.