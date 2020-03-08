GoAir Image Credit: Source:Twitter, Courtesy:@goairlinesIndia

New Delhi: Budget airline GoAir on Sunday said that it will not charge cancellation and rebooking fees on tickets booked till April 30.

In a statement on its Twitter handle, GoAir said that flights can be rescheduled up to September 30 under this scheme.

"From March 8th to April 30, book confidently to travel on any GoAir flight up to the 30th of September with the confidence that if you change your mind, for any reason, you can cancel or reschedule your flight without incurring any penalty," it said.

The statement further said that changes are permissible at least 14 days prior to the date of departure. If there would be any fare differential, it will be applicable on rescheduled tickets.

On Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government will give suitable recommendations to private airlines for providing relief in cancellation and refunds.

National carrier Air India has already waived cancellation fees.

"I am very happy to tell you that Air India has already waived cancellation charges. You know, Air India, is a little more subject to our persuasion. All the others are private sector carriers. All I can tell you that we will be making suitable recommendations to the private sector carriers," Puri said here at a press conference.