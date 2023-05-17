Dubai: Indian low-cost carrier Go First has now extended its flight cancellations until May 26, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday. The airline, currently battling an insolvency crisis, stopped flying on May 3 after it grounded more than 50 per cent of its Airbus A320 Neos, citing the unavailability of Pratt and Whitney engines.
Earlier today, the airline’s Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) launched a website for affected parties (not including passengers) to claim payments from the airline. The website - gofirstclaims.in/claims - requires operational and financial creditors to sign up and fill out a claim form, which needs to be signed before uploading. Airline customers, however, will have to wait until air ticket refunds are made to the original mode of payment.
The airline, flying for over 17 years, recently received bankruptcy protection earlier this month, causing conflicts with lessors seeking to repossess planes for missed payments, leading to a negative outlook from aviation watchdogs. The airline has a total fleet of 55 aircraft, of which 28 are grounded.