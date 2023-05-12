Dubai: Amid an insolvency crisis, Indian low-cost carrier Go First announced late Friday night that it had cancelled another batch of flights flying until May 23, citing operational reasons.
The airline has promised to issue refunds for the customers who had booked the flights on the cancelled dates. The company also stated that it has applied to "immediate resolution and revival of operations".
"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans, and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it added.
Go First, a carrier with over 17 years of operation, has ceased flights since May 3 due to a financial crisis resulting from the grounding of more than 50 per cent of its Airbus A320 Neos. The unavailability of Pratt and Whitney engines has been the primary cause for this setback.
The airline recently received bankruptcy protection, but this has caused conflicts with lessors seeking to repossess planes for missed payments, leading to negative outlook from aviation watchdogs.