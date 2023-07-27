London: London’s Gatwick Airport escaped a strike that was due to take place over the weekend after more workers agreed to an improved pay offer.
Ground handlers working for four companies at Gatwick were set to walk off on two successive weekends starting July 28 and August 4 after failed negotiations over pay and working conditions. The Unite union said in a statement that employees at ASC and Menzies Aviation had agreed to a salary increase, calling off their strike at the airport this weekend.
From air traffic controllers to ground handlers, many workers across the aviation industry in Europe have threatened to go on strike this summer, forcing airlines to delay or cancel flights at the height of the summer travel season.
Menzies workers, under a Wizz Air contract, voted in favor of a 13 per cent pay increase for ground handlers and a 17 per cent boost for the lowest paid employees, Unite said. Meanwhile, ASC workers, under a TUI contract, agreed to a double-digit salary increase.
About 600 DHL employees working under an EasyJet contract announced on Monday that their strike at Gatwick over the two weekends was called off after they voted to accept a 15 per cent salary increase. Staff at GGS, which work under British Airways and Vueling, are the only ones left to negotiate a pay deal, potentially putting an end to all strikes at the London hub in July and August.