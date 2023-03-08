Paris: France’s DGAC civil aviation authority has asked airlines to cancel 20 per cent of flights at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport on Thursday and Friday.
Airlines are expected to further reduce flights this week as unions continue to protest against government pension reforms. Up to 30 per cent flights at France’s smaller airports, including Paris-Orly and those in Lyon and Toulouse, may be cut as well, according to a statement.
Turnout to Tuesday’s protests, the sixth this year, surged to 1.28 million, the highest yet, according to government figures.