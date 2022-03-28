Riyadh: The board of directors of Saudi Arabian low-cost airline flynas has approved the plan to raise the volume of its orders to 250 aircraft, it said on Monday.
“The decision of the Board of Directors of flynas to raise our new aircraft orders to 250 supports our effort to achieve the Civil Aviation Strategy, and expresses the Board of Directors’ belief in the growth opportunities and positive perspective of domestic and international markets,” said Bander Almohanna, the CEO & MD of flynas.
Almohanna said the airline sees significant expansion opportunities in line with the Kingdom’s plans to support the air transport sector, which includes increasing the annual passenger traffic to 330 million and connect the country with more than 250 destinations worldwide by 2030.
The airline will continue to explore different types of aircraft to fly to new destinations, supporting the Kingdom’s tourism plans, especially for pilgrims.
The board also approved the airline’s international expansion plans to explore the opening of new bases outside the country, which will serve as hubs for the airline.
flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations through its fleet of more than 35 aircraft, and it has transported more than 55 million passengers since its establishment in 2007.