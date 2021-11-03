The new option is available on only one aircraft at the moment

At less than half the price of a business class seat, premium economy offers extra legroom, wider seats, and more space to recline. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: flydubai has launched a new business class seat aboard its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The budget carrier posted images of the new seating option on Instagram and Linkedin.

“Here’s a sneak peek of something new on our Boeing 737. If you spot it the next time you flydubai, share a picture with us here,” said the airline on its Instagram account.

The option is available on only one aircraft at the time, said flydubai in response to customer queries. The carrier added that flatbeds were still available. “If you see B737 MAX 8H listed as the aircraft type during the booking process, you’ll know it’s this one”

No further details were disclosed in the posts.

Return of MAX

flydubai, one of the world’s largest MAX customers, brought the aircraft back into service in April after the airline met all the requirements outlined in the Safety Decision issued by UAE’s aviation regulator.

In July, the carrier said it had reached an agreement with Boeing to cut the number of MAX aircraft it will take delivery of by 65. The move came after the airline conducted a review of its fleet plans following the COVID-19 pandemic and the “changing dynamic of the airline’s route structure.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Premium Economy

Last year, Emirates airline – flydubai’s biggest partner, launched a brand-new premium economy class and revealed plans of retrofitting its fleet of Airbus A380s with the new seats.

During an interview in February, Emirates President Tim Clark said the new seats had been a big hit with passengers. “We are in the process of trying to establish just how many of the existing fleet we can put through conversion, we’re going to do that at pace,” said Clark.