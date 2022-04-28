Dubai: Expecting a record number of passengers to travel during the Eid Al Fitr break, Dubai-based flydubai will be operating more than 2,200 flights from April 30 to May 8, it said on Thursday.
The carrier has seen an increase in demand for flights to destinations such as Baku, Colombo, Istanbul and Maldives, as well as Ljubljana, Salzburg and Tirana.
“We are pleased to continue our growth in 2022 capitalising on the tremendous results we reported last year after a very challenging two years. We are well placed to accommodate the surge in demand as more people get ready to travel again over the busy Eid break and the summer months,” flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said.
The carrier has increased capacity on some of its popular routes for the upcoming break, such as Baku, Tbilisi, Maldives and Sarajevo, to accommodate the increase in demand over the busy Eid travel period.
The anticipated seat factor on flights to routes such as Almaty, Budapest, Colombo, Kathmandu, Naples and Yerevan is between 80 per cent and full capacity over the next two weekends.