Dubai: Flydubai is launching flights to Tirana, Albania’s capital, becoming the first UAE-based airline to have direct flights to the destination. The budget carrier will operate two flights a week between Dubai International (DXB) and Tirana International Airport (TIA) from March 28.
“As countries within our flying radius lift travel restrictions, we continue to look for new opportunities to connect previously underserved markets to Dubai,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai.
Emirates will codeshare on this route offering travellers more connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub to 155 destinations.
“The start of direct flights between Dubai and Tirana provides a more convenient travel option for Albanian citizens living in the UAE and for the many visitors who choose to visit our country for leisure, business or as a connection hub,” said Ermal Dredha, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to the UAE.
Flights to Tirana are available for booking from today on flydubai.com and through the carrier’s travel partners.
What do fares look like?
Flights from Terminal 3, DXB to Tirana International Airport will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.
Return Business Class fares from DXB to TIA start from Dh8,000 and Economy Class fares start from Dh 2,000.
Return Business Class fares from TIA to DXB start from EUR 1,800 (Dh7,856) and Economy Class fares start from EUR 420 (Dh1,833).