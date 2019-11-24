Dubai: Dubai Aviation Corporation, (trading as “flydubai”) successfully completed a $500 million 5-year Term Financing Facility.

Emirates NBD Capital Limited and Noor Bank PJSC have acted as global coordinators and Emirates NBD Bank PJSC and Noor Bank PJSC have jointly underwritten the transaction.

The Facility was subsequently launched to a general syndication on 18 November 2019.

Emirates NBD Capital, Noor Bank, and Dubai Islamic Bank were the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

The Facility will be utilised towards refinancing the carrier’s sukuk issued in 2014, which matures on 26 November 2019.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Senior Executive Vice-President & Group Head, Corporate & Institutional Banking at Emirates NBD said: “The financing demonstrates our commitment towards supporting flydubai. As a leading financial institution in the region, our aim is to provide innovative solutions to our valued clients in order to achieve their long-term objectives.”