Dubai: Flydubai on Sunday said it would provide a new multi-risk travel insurance which will apply to all passengers purchasing a ticket from December 1.
The insurance, which also provides COVID-19 coverage, covers both return and one-way trips outside of a passenger’s country of residence.
The policy “will offer passengers more confidence to travel knowing that they will be looked after at every step of their journey - we expect the demand for travel to increase during the upcoming winter holidays season and this will give our passengers greater piece of mind,” said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai.
The insurance includes coverage for overseas medical expenses and emergency evacuations for up to $500,000 valid for COVID-19 and other medical emergencies while traveling abroad.