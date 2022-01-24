Dubai: Dubai-based budget carrier flydubai said its flights to Ukraine are operating normally amid tensions with Russia.
“We are monitoring the situation - flydubai flights are operating according to schedule,” an airline spokesperson said. flydubai operates daily flights to Kyiv’s Boryspil international airport (KBP) and up to three a week to Odesa (ODS), its second location in Ukraine where it has been operating since 2013.
Dubai’s Emirates airline was not immediately available for a comment.
The US embassy in Ukraine and the UK government have advised against travel to the country. “The situation in Kyiv and other areas outside Donetsk and Luhansk are generally calm. However, events in Ukraine are fast moving. There is continuing uncertainty about Russian intentions. Non-essential travel is advised against,” the UK government said on its website.
“Make sure you are ready to change your plans quickly if you need to,” the advisory added. “You should remain vigilant throughout Ukraine, monitor the media and this travel advice regularly, subscribe to email alerts and read our advice on how to deal with a crisis overseas. You should keep your departure plans under close review. Renewed military action anywhere in Ukraine would greatly reduce British Embassy Kyiv’s ability to provide consular support.”