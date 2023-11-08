Dubai: Filipino expatriates in the UAE planning their summer holidays next year are better off booking tickets right now.
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific announced their super seat sale offering one-way tickets from Dubai at just Dh1.
The airline announced Wednesday that as part of the 11.11 (Singles Day) offer, Cebu Pacific tickets would be available at a Dh1 one-way base fare.
The travel period for booked tickets is from April 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024. However, the airline requires travellers to book their tickets from November 8 to 14.
Promo fares are limited and non-refundable but can be rebooked, the airline added. Fare difference and rebooking charges may apply in case passengers choose to rebook their flight tickets.
The fare excludes taxes, country-specific fees, admin fees, and surcharges, the airline explained.
Cebu Pacific flies up to twice daily on its Dubai-Manila route.
Last month, the carrier announced that international capacity has expanded by 63 per cent, adding that it continues to be on a growth trajectory post-pandemic. The budget carrier is set to end the year with 700,000 more seats on its international flights with an expansion in fleet and new routes.
To support overseas growth, Cebu Pacific added 12 aircraft to its fleet this year. The airline is scheduled to receive seven more before the year ends, as it braces for an expected resurgence in air travel from 2024.