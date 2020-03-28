If you are a British citizen and trying to leave the UAE to get back to the UK, this message is for you. Patrick Moody, British Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, confirmed in a tweet that such passengers now have an option. “We have checked with Fly Dubai. The flight today 28 March has permission to depart, is open to British citizens and has seats available including on connecting flight to Heathrow. If you need to leave the #UAE urgently, please book with the airline now,” he tweeted early on Saturday.