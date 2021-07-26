Dubai: Flights from India to UAE will remain suspended until August 2, according to Etihad and a recent notice issued by UAE’s aviation regulator.
This is the latest extension of a ban on inbound flights from India. Starting from April 24, GCAA and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) suspended all inbound flights for national and international carriers coming from India.
“We've just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities,” said Etihad in a tweet on Monday.
Etihad was previously expecting to resume travel on July 31. As per Emirates’ last update, flights from India to Dubai will restart on July 28.
UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, in a Notice Issued to Airmen (NOTAM), said flights from India and several other countries will remain suspended until 23:59 hrs of August 2, 2021.
The flight ban was initially blamed on a surge in the ‘Delta’ variant of the COVID-19 virus. The date for the resumption of travel has been postponed several times.
Passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID-19 protocols are exempt.