Dubai: UAE’s airlines are offering their passengers a full-season Expo 2020 pass. They were previously giving a complimentary single-day pass with each booking.
“From February 10, 2022, the complimentary single day pass will become a season pass, giving you the chance to visit Expo 2020 Dubai as many times as you want until March 31, 2022,” Emirates said on its website.
“You can upgrade any single-day passes redeemed before February 10 by visiting the box office at the Expo site when you arrive or by following the guidance on the official Expo 2020 Dubai website,” said the airline. “If you’re flying with us to any destination between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, claim your pass by entering the details for each passenger below and we’ll email the passes to you.”
Budget carrier flydubai has also announced the same offer for its guests. “If you book a flydubai flight between February 10, 2022 and March 31, 2022 to travel to Dubai, you will be eligible for a complimentary Expo 2020 flydubai Season Pass for each passenger in your booking.”