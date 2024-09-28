Paris: Airlines should avoid Lebanese and Israeli airspace for the coming month, European aviation authorities said Saturday, amid intense air strikes and missile fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The European Commission and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) warned in a statement of "an overall intensification of airstrikes and degradation in the security situation," issuing an official recommendation "not to operate within the airspaces of Lebanon and Israel at all flight levels," provisionally until October 31.

However, it may be reviewed earlier and adapted or cancelled in accordance with the revised assessment.