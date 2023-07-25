Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways marked the return of its Airbus A380 to the skies on Tuesday, with a flight to London Heathrow.
Today’s inaugural flight – operated by one of four A380s returning to service -- departed Abu Dhabi at 0205 hrs and landed at London Heathrow at 0645 hrs local time. Prior to take-off, executives from Etihad, Abu Dhabi Airport and the Department of Culture and Tourism gathered to welcome back the aircraft.
Antonoaldo Neves, CEO, Etihad Airways, says: “We’re excited to once again welcome guests onboard Etihad’s A380s and step into a truly remarkable experience. Whether our guests are choosing to fly in Economy, Business, First or our three-room suite in the sky The Residence, this aircraft provides an elevated flying experience which we take extreme pride in.
“The aircraft adds much needed capacity connecting Abu Dhabi with London Heathrow and allows us to build our network and increase frequencies across the network. With a surge in demand for travel over the summer, the return of our much-loved A380 comes at the perfect time.”
Etihad’s A380 aircraft will operate on the Abu Dhabi-London route on flights EY11 and EY12 from July 25 and on EY19 and EY20 from August 1.