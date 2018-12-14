Abu Dhabi’s Etihad owned a 29 per cent stake in Air Berlin and had been providing funding since becoming a shareholder in early 2012. In April 2017, Etihad sent a letter of support to Air Berlin, saying it would continue to provide funding for the next 18 months. But just months later, Etihad said it would no longer provide funding, saying Air Berlin’s business had deteriorated at an unprecedented pace.