Dubai: Etihad Cargo, the logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, launched a Cargo Control Centre at its head office in Abu Dhabi as part of its digitalisation plans.

The Centre will act as the focal point for real-time monitoring, tracking, and management of all shipments, flights, and UAE feeder services to enhance Etihad Cargo’s services. The core technology platform builds on the company’s booking and reservation system by introducing ‘always-on’ tracking functionalities.

These include shipment planning across Etihad’s five freighter aircraft as well as shipments across over 250 daily passenger flights, the company said in a statement. The system will alert the staff monitoring it of issues that may impact customer ships, and will provide tools to resolve those.