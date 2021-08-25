Dubai: Etihad Engineering on Wednesday said it signed a strategic partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), to set up a facility in Abu Dhabi that will convert Boeing 777-300ER passenger planes into cargo aircraft.
In the initial stage of the partnership, Etihad Engineering will facilitate towards two conversion lines accommodating multiple aircraft conversions per year, said the company in a statement.
“The Boeing 777-300ERSF is not only extremely attractive to customers but a technological breakthrough, given that it’s the first in its size category to offer extensive cargo solutions - Not only do we see the demand, but we view it as a greener, more profitable, highly innovative solution for our airline customers, and an excellent way to drive value for our business,” said Tony Douglas, Group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group, in a statement.
Since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, UAE and Israel have struck deals in various sectors including aviation, tourism and agriculture.
“Establishing the conversion site in partnership with Etihad Engineering is a testament to IAI’s strong ties with the UAE and strengthens its foothold in the region. I am confident that this agreement will lead to many more partnerships with local companies in the Gulf States, which will grow our business in the region,” said Boaz Levy, President & CEO, Israel Aerospace Industries
Cargo does well
The demand for cargo has surged around the globe amid growing reliance on e-commerce.
Global air cargo markets for June showed a 9.9 per cent improvement on pre-COVID-19 performance, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).