Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways announced it will start flying its A380 double-decker to Singapore from February 1, 2025. It will also boost its flights to Thailand to 41 per week from 27th October, 2024, up from the current 35 flights.

The new schedule will include 21 flights to Bangkok and 20 to Phuket, compared to the current 18 and 17 flights, respectively.

The airline stated, "Singapore becomes the fourth major city to enjoy the Etihad A380 experience in addition to London and New York, as well as Paris which will be served by the A380 from 1 November."

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, "We are thrilled to announce that our iconic A380 aircraft will begin serving the Singapore route early next year. This aircraft provides our business and leisure travellers with an exceptional flying experience and seamless connections to our Middle East, European, and North American networks."

The aircraft offers both business and leisure travelers an outstanding flying experience and smooth connections to our networks across the Middle East, Europe, and North America.”