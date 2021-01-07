Dubai: Etihad Aviation Training (EAT) is to offer full-flight simulator pilot training for Israir's Airbus A320 pilots. The Israeli airline will dry-lease the simulators at the training facility in Abu Dhabi, where the sessions will be conducted by Israir instructors.
“Following Etihad’s announcement to commence services to Tel Aviv, EAT is delighted to further commercial opportunities with Israel by providing comprehensive aviation training services,” said Paolo La Cava, Managing Director at Etihad Aviation Training. “Continuing our commitment to providing highly skilled pilots by offering state-of-the-art training facilities, EAT is looking forward to working with Israir Airlines and is anticipating further collaboration with the airline to cement this landmark agreement.”
In a dry lease arrangement, the company provides the equipment to the lessee without a crew. In a 'wet' lease situation, the firm provides both equipment and manpower.
Full suite
EAT offers training products and services, including airline training, type rating, cabin crew safety training, instructor training and cadet programmes, making it one of the largest training facilities in the region.
This is not the first Israeli airline Etihad is partnering with. In November, Etihad and El Al signed a codeshare services deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, as well as on networks beyond the two carriers’ hubs.