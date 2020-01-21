Dubai: Etihad Aviation Training, the training division of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Aviation Group, secured key approvals to train Boeing 777 and 787 pilots for European operators, and other airlines that adopt Europe’s air safety standards.

The approval came from the European Aviation Safety Agency, and will permit Etihad Aviation to train pilots to fly those two aircraft models. It also makes Etihad Aviation Training the first aviation company in the Middle East to gain such approval.

Etihad Training in 2018 gained European designation as an approved training organisation for pilots of Airbus A320, A330, and A340 aircraft models.

Paolo La Cava, vice president and managing director of Etihad Aviation Training, said that continued growth in global demand for air travel is driving increased requirements for pilot training. He said that many airlines do not have sufficient capacity or capabilities to conduct training in their own facilities.

La Cava said that the Boeing 777 and 787 models are two of the most in-demand aircraft in service today, and as their deployment increases, so does demand for pilot training.