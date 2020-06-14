Dubai: Etihad Airways will launch special flights to and from Bahrain International Airport starting June 19, 2020.
The flights will connect Abu Dhabi with Manama. Travellers wishing to book a flight to Bahrain must remain informed on the entry regulations at the destination. Flights can be booked on Etihad’s website, through the mobile app, Etihad Airways Contact Centre or through a local or online travel agency.
The outbound flights will operate on June 19, 21, 26 and 28 and will be operated by a Boeing 787-9.
The flight will leave Abu Dhabi at 1:30am and arrive in Bahrain at 1:45am.
The return flights will operate on June 19, 21, 26 and 28 and depart Bahrain at 3:15am and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 5:25am.
Etihad Airways had launched a transfer service linking 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia, via Abu Dhabi, from June 10.
The new services will make it possible for those travelling on the airline’s current network of special flights to connect through the UAE capital on to cities around the world.
Transfer connections via Abu Dhabi are now available from Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, to cities across Europe, such as Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Zurich.