Carrier will also launch 789-9 on two daily services to Frankfurt

Dubai: Etihad Airways said on Sunday it will launch a two-class Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on its daily service from Abu Dhabi to Rome starting June 1, replacing the current Boeing 777 on that route.

The morning service with a Boeing 787 will complement the second daily service to Rome that is operated by a 777-300ER.

Additionally, Etihad Airways will on July 1 launch a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its two daily services to Frankfurt.

Robin Kamark, chief commercial officer of Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group, said that Rome and Frankfurt are both important cities for the carrier and are popular with both business and leisure customers.