Dubai: Etihad Airways said on Sunday it will launch a two-class Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on its daily service from Abu Dhabi to Rome starting June 1, replacing the current Boeing 777 on that route.
The morning service with a Boeing 787 will complement the second daily service to Rome that is operated by a 777-300ER.
Additionally, Etihad Airways will on July 1 launch a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its two daily services to Frankfurt.
Robin Kamark, chief commercial officer of Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group, said that Rome and Frankfurt are both important cities for the carrier and are popular with both business and leisure customers.
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners house 271 Economy Class seats and 28 Business Class seats, while the 787-10 features a total of 336 seats — 304 in Economy and 32 in Business, but no First Class options.