Etihad Airways is deploying its Airbus A380 to Mumbai for a four-month period, marking 20 years since its inaugural flight to the city.

Starting from September 1 until December 31, 2024, the double-decker aircraft will operate three weekly flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Mumbai (BOM), enhancing the travel experience on this popular route.

Since its first flight to Mumbai on 26 September 2004, Etihad currently offers nonstop services between Abu Dhabi and 11 Indian cities, with plans for further expansion. T

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said: “To kick off our celebrations for 20 years of service to Mumbai and India, we are thrilled to introduce our A380 on the Mumbai route. While this iconic aircraft is typically reserved for long-haul journeys, for our 20 years of celebrations of flying to India, we will showcase the A380 on three-days a week for a period of four months.”

And there is more to look forward to with Etihad set to unveil a number of exciting new partnerships and initiatives for the region across the rest of the year.

Etihad is offering some very special A380-themed fares to celebrate the four-month visit to Mumbai, including First class fares of Dh8,380 Abu Dhabi to Mumbai return, and INR 190,383 Mumbai to Abu Dhabi return. Meanwhile in Business class fares of Dh2,380 Abu Dhabi to Mumbai return and INR50,381 Mumbai to Abu Dhabi return are up for grabs until 25 August, for travel between 01 September and 13 October. More details and great prices on etihad.com

The A380 experience

With 68 Economy Extra legroom seats offering an additional four inches of space, alongside 337 Economy Smart Seats featuring innovative fixed-wing headrests and large pillows, economy passengers can look forward to enhanced comfort.

On the upper deck, the Business Studios present 70 private suites, each thoughtfully designed in collaboration with Armani/Casa and equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity. The experience is further elevated by The Lobby lounge area, ensuring a sophisticated and productive journey.

The First Apartments offer pure luxury, featuring nine private suites, complete with designer tableware, plush leather seating, and a spacious ottoman that converts into a bed. First-class passengers also receive personalized amenities and have access to an exclusive shower room for added comfort.

By early 2025, Etihad Airways will have its sixth A380 in operation.