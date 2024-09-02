Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has signed on to be Mumbai City FC's official front-of-shirt sponsor in a multi-year partnership starting from the 2024-25 season. The move demonstrates the airline’s continued commitment to the Indian market and Mumbai City’s profile as one of the top-performing professional sports teams in India, having won two Indian Super League titles and two Indian Super League Cups, the UAE’s flag carrier said Monday.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC, says, “We are incredibly happy to bring Etihad on board as our Official Front of Shirt Sponsor. Their endorsement is a testament to the brand of football Mumbai City plays - one that is committed to performance and the pursuit of excellence on and off the field. Both Etihad and Mumbai City proudly represent resilient global cities that balance tradition with modernity.”

The deal coincides with Etihad celebrating 20 years of flying to India. The airline's logo will be prominently featured on the front of Mumbai City FC’s first and youth team match shirts and training kits from the 2024-25 season.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “India continues to be a strategically important market for Etihad, and we remain committed to serving the Indian community with convenient connections from 11 destinations across India to the Middle East, Europe, and North America.”

Etihad will celebrate 20 years of flying to India this month, and from September 1, Etihad’s A380 will be flying between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi. Passengers can experience the iconic superjumbo on this popular route for four months.

The airline flies to 11 destinations across India, with flights to Mumbai four times daily, offering convenient connections to Abu Dhabi and onwards. Etihad operates 175 flights per week between Abu Dhabi and India.