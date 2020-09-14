Dubai: Etihad Airways has struck a deal with event management firm MCI Middle East to be the travel and destination management partner of its key events in 2021 and 2022.
Etihad will offer speaker and travel management services for all conferences serviced by MCI in Abu Dhabi. The agreement allows exhibitors, speakers and visitors to purchase Etihad’s full conference package at special rates, which include event entrance, flights, hotel accommodation and ground transportation.
“We’re looking forward to working with MCI over the next two years as COVID-19 restrictions are eased and we begin to see events taking place on the ground in our home,” said Hareb Al Muhairy, Senior Vice-President for Destination and Leisure Management, Etihad.
“With several events being managed by us every year, we feel it is time for us to push harder to bring in more audiences to Abu Dhabi," said Ajay Bhojwani, Managing Director, MCI Middle East. "As economies open globally, we think we need to put forward a new offering that will help travellers choose to visit Abu Dhabi before any other destination.”