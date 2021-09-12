Dubai: An Etihad airways flight (EY862) from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai on September 13 has been rescheduled to depart earlier on September 12 as a result of typhoon Chanthu.
The flight will now depart on September 12 at 8.05 pm.
"Etihad is closely monitoring the weather conditions in the region," said the airline on its website.
"Guests booked on the flight are being informed of the revised departure timing and assisted with their travel arrangements," said Etihad. "The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority and we regret any inconvenience caused by this change,"
For pre-departure test requirements, PCR & IGM tests taken at G42 remain valid for travel. Guests are advised to report to G42 for a Rapid LAMP test before arriving at the airport. Testing will be available from 1:00pm on September 12.
Chanthu, which has resulted in heavy rains in Taiwan, is expected to head north and dump rain on Shanghai.