Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is boosting its weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur to ten a week from 15th December, 2024.

In a press release on Friday, the airline said that the announcement, coming less than four months after the airline began serving the Rajasthan city, underlines the route's popularity.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad, said, "This expansion gives Indian travellers easy access to both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while offering smooth connections to our global network, all with the promise of an exceptional flying experience."

Guests flying from Jaipur to the United States can take advantage of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Abu Dhabi, streamlining the immigration process and ensuring a hassle-free journey.

The increase in the Jaipur frequency further highlights Etihad's deepening commitment to the Indian market, where the airline has increased its capacity by more than a third over the past 12 months and recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first service to the subcontinent.