Dubai: Etihad Airways is introducing a COVID-19 wellness insurance cover as part of 'Etihad Wellness', the airline’s new health and hygiene programme. The insurance will cover medical expenses and quarantine costs for guests who are diagnosed during their trip.
All Etihad issued tickets regardless of date of booking, traveling between now and December 31, 2020 will include COVID-19 insurance. Guests with existing bookings will be automatically enrolled into the programme.
“The introduction of global COVID-19 insurance, in partnership with AXA, builds on stringent measures already in place as part of our Etihad Wellness programme,” said Duncan Bureau, Senior Vice-President Sales and Distribution, Etihad Airways. “This additional cover will not only instill confidence to travel but also reassure our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected.”
The insurance is valid worldwide for 31 days from the first day of travel.